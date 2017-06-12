PotNetwork Holding, Inc.: PotNetwork to Present at the 2017 Marcum Microcap Conference

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is pleased to announce that Diamond CBD will be presenting to investors at the 2017 Marcum MicroCap Conference. Held on June 15th and 16th, 2017, the Marcum Conference highlights industry movers on the annual investment community calendar in New York City.

Diamond CBD brings some of the industry's finest hemp-derived essential oils to the global marketplace. Formulated by natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, the vast selection of rich formulas containing a broad profile of cannabinoids and other hemp consumables are among the most powerful natural CBD E-liquids on the market.

"This is a landmark point in time for us. As we continue to represent the Company at all these events, one realization we have discovered is that there is still an unprecedented potential for growth in this industry. As opportunities are presented through advantageous relationships established, we intend to keep shareholders fully informed," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD, Inc.

The Marcum MicroCap Conference (www.marcummicrocap.com) is a nationally recognized forum for publicly traded companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization to network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. More than 2,000 investors and other participants from every segment of the microcap marketplace attend each year, including venture and lower middle-market private equity investors, institutional investors, directors, investment bankers, and buy- and sell-side analysts, as well as senior executive teams from presenting companies and service providers to the microcap marketplace.

The conference is presented by Marcum LLP, a top national accounting and advisory firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Marcum's Assurance Division provides the most up-to-date service and guidance on SEC accounting and reporting issues. Services include Financial Statement Audits in accordance with PCAOB standards; Tax Compliance and Advisory Services; Due Diligence; Agreed-Upon Procedures and Other Attest Work; Internal Audit Services; Sarbanes-Oxley Section 404 Compliance Services and Software; Technical Accounting Assistance; and IPO Assistance. For more information, visit www.marcumllp.com.

About Diamond CBD: Diamond CBD Inc. is an organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry's finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company's notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest Cannabidiol (CBD) oil. The Company formulates advanced product quality to market through the team's creation of diverse and top quality hemp extracts that contain a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural hemp derived molecules, resulting in a robust selection of Industrial Hemp derived Diamond CBD oils considered among the most powerful natural CBD E-Liquids on the market. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN ) is a publicly traded company with a wholly owned subsidiary Diamond CBD. First Capital Venture Co. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD is a progressive organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry's finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company's notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD oil. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

