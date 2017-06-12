The Logo Company is Now the Most Reviewed and Highest Rated Logo Company on TrustPilot

The Logo Company Offers Logo Design Services for a Wide Variety of Industries and Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / The founders of The Logo Company, an online logo design company that creates high quality and creative logos for their clients, are pleased to announce that they are now the most reviewed and highest rated logo company on TrustPilot. The company currently has over 1,000 independent reviews on the business review website.

To learn more about The Logo Company and check out some of the eye-catching logos that they have created for their clients, please visit https://thelogocompany.net/portfolio/.





"Being the most reviewed and highest rated logo design firm on TrustPilot.com keeps us focused on providing exceptional customer service," noted a company spokesperson, adding that the team at The Logo Company is both proud of and humbled by the many positive reviews and high ratings.

The fact that The Logo Company would have so many positive reviews on TrustPilot will not surprise the many customers who have worked with the company. Since they first opened, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their ability to create effective logos, as well as their commitment to customer service.

"We have been designing logos for over 20 years so no matter what industry your business is in we can help make your brand a success," the spokesperson noted, adding that the talented team of U.S.-based graphic designers truly enjoy designing logos that will help businesses take off and become successful.

Working with The Logo Company is easy and enjoyable; business owners start by filling out a simple design brief telling the company's team about their company and what they do. Five designers will be assigned to the project, and will get to work creating a minimum of five logo ideas, which will be delivered in three days.

Clients can then discuss the different logos with the team from The Logo Company and offer any feedback. The logo files will be delivered in formats that will work in every possible application, including web, print and digital.

For tips and advice on making sure a logo designer is the real deal and will create an amazing and effective logo, check out this YouTube video at https://youtu.be/tLt18cdoeBw.

About The Logo Company:

The Logo Company was one of the first pioneers of online logo design. The company has been recommended by Entrepreneur, Wired and The Wall St Journal for logo design services for small to medium sized businesses. Since 2000 they have been building and maintaining a reputation for high quality, creative design that is affordable on any sized budget. For more information, please visit https://thelogocompany.net.

