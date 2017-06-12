The Nion Beauty Opus Body Brush, a Negative Ion Silicon Sonic Facial and Body Brush, is Featured in Elle Magazine

The Nion Beauty Opus Body Brush Features Innovative S-ion Technology (R) and Kinetic Skin Cleansing Design

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / The founders of Nion Beauty are pleased to announce that their Nion Beauty Opus Body Brush was recently featured in Elle magazine. The negative ion silicon sonic facial and body brush was part of an article titled "The Ultimate Guide to Anti-Aging."

To learn more about Nion Beauty and check out their line of skin care products, please visit https://nionbeauty.com/.

To watch a YouTube video that teaches people how to use the Opus Body brush, please check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Skk0y-Jhj6I.

As a company spokesperson noted, this is not the first time that Nion Beauty has been featured in a leading magazine; the company's makeup removal, acne care and other skin cleansing products have also appeared in InStyle, Marie Claire, and Women's Health magazines.

As the article in Elle magazine noted, the Nion Beauty Opus Body Brush is designed to clean and exfoliate the skin from head to toe. The brush also releases negative ions into the skin to promote blood circulation and cellular repair.

For people who are looking for skin toner products that can help with wrinkle care, improve the look of the skin and remove toxins from the skin - which may help lessen eye bags and dark circles - Nion Beauty has what they are looking for.

"With the power to boost blood circulation, counteract environmental toxins, and increase your sense of well-being, negative ions are one of Nature's marvels," noted a company spokesperson adding that their patented S-ion Technology (R) Cleaning System harnesses the power of radiance boosting negative ions.

The Opus Body Brush features both S-ion Technology and Kinetic Skin Cleansing (R) design, and offers a 3-speed Kinetic Skin Cleansing Vibration as well as three speeds of pulsating lifting massage vibration. The brush also has a unique and ergonomic design for hard to reach spots, and uses a rechargeable lithium polymer battery.

About Nion Beauty:

Nion Beauty is devoted to offering products that supercharge the daily routine by repairing, detoxing and rejuvenating the skin. Their Kinetic Skin Cleansing System uses gentle vibrations to remove dirt and break up impurities. Gliding effortlessly across the skin, Nion skincare products purify without stripping the skin of the essential oils that protect against aging, dryness, and infection. Nion Beauty also features a patented S-ion Technology Cleaning System that is designed to remove harmful pollutants, chemicals and bacteria from the skin, leaving the skin clear and beautiful. For more information, please visit https://nionbeauty.com/.

Contact:

Nion Beauty, Inc.

1311 N 145th St. Unit B

Seattle, WA 98133-6201

Z Huang

marketing@nionbeauty.com

+86 186 1729 3609

SOURCE: Nion Beauty, Inc.