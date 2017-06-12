Global Computer Accessories Market 2017-2021: Replacement Sales Overshadowing New Product Sales - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Computer Accessories Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global computer accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global computer accessories market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is replacement sales overshadowing new product sales. The computer accessories market is observing a shift in the purpose of purchasing PC peripherals by the customers. Customers are now purchasing PC peripherals mostly as replacements for their existing systems rather than purchasing peripherals for their initial use.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity of e-sports. The landscape of the gaming market has changed drastically with the launch of e-sports leagues. More and more gamers are taking it up as a career option and, thus, buying gaming accessories has become mandatory for these games.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is diminishing demand for standalone devices. The vast influence of the Internet and IT networking which forms the very basis of the global IT market has led to a decline in the preference and sales of standalone accessories such as keyboards, mice, or hard drives. The lack of attention from corporate customers toward standalone accessories has also resulted in a drop in the sales of computer accessories.

Key vendors



Logitech

HP Development Company

Seagate Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital

Other prominent vendors



Seiko Epson

Lexmark International

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/38r674/global_computer

