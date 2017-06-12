sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,29 Euro		-0,626
-1,14 %
WKN: A0MYRH ISIN: BMG0464B1072 Ticker-Symbol: 3AR 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD54,29-1,14 %