Lilu's Garden Expanding CBD Based Offerings in Reaction to Tweet by the Company President

In the Recent Tweet, the Industrial Hemp CEO Claimed the CBD Industry is "Significantly more Valuable" to Wall Street than Cannabis

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / Lilu's Garden, a wholesaler of industrial hemp and CBD extractions, has announced it will begin significantly diversifying its product offerings of products containing CBD oil. This announcement is in response to a tweet that the President of the company recently made on Twitter.

On Monday, June 5, 2017, Thomas Guel tweeted that the "CBD biz is significantly more valuable to investors than cannabis, products not federally illegal. CBD companies are a great investment - TG."

To learn more about Lilu's Garden and the upcoming sponsorship of the Dope Cup 2017 in Colorado, please visit http://lilusgarden.com/dopecup2017/.





As a company spokesperson noted, Guel's tweet that the CBD Industry is "significantly more valuable" to Wall Street than cannabis, and the reaction to the tweet, has inspired their time to expand their CBD oil product offerings.

Guel, a real estate entrepreneur, founded Lilu's Garden after his mother was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Guel claims that CBD saved her life, the spokesperson noted, adding that the DEA recently classified CBD oils that are derived from Cannabis as a controlled substance.

Because Cannabis is considered a controlled substance, even companies that operate in states that have legalized marijuana for recreational and medical use still cannot open bank accounts, deduct write offs on their taxes, or raise money from Wall Street.

"However, the CBD oils produced by Lilu's Garden are produced 100 percent from Hemp fields they own and operate and guarantee and have lab data proving that nothing on any of their farms contains even a trace of THC."

By cultivating industrial hemp and extracting CBD oil from those plants, the CBDs from Lilu's Garden are legal. As Guel's tweet pointed out, CBD oils also make them a great investment for large financial institutions that are looking to invest in the alternative health space.

In addition to refocusing the company's devotion to CBD oil, the team from Lilu's Garden is looking forward to sponsoring Dope Magazine's first ever cannabis show in the Rocky Mountains. The Dope Cup will take place on June 25, 2017 at Cluster Studios in Denver.

About Lilu's Garden:

Lilu's Garden is a wholesaler of industrial hemp and CBD extractions. The company, which is based in Denver, Colorado, also has offices in Chicago and Southern California. For more information, please visit http://lilusgarden.com/dopecup2017/.

