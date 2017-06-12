Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") announces that drilling of the RJK Deep Hole 1 commenced as of Monday, June 5th with an initial targeted drill length of over 1000m.

The RJK Deep Hole 1 drill location was supplied by Earth Science Services Corporation ("ESSCO"), using a drill target modelling interpretation system, Stargate II ("SGII"), which employs an enhanced deep-penetrating ultra-sonic AMT (Audio-Magnetotellurics) geophysical survey.

RJK Deep Hole 1 Drilling - Glenn Kasner, President of RJK, comments that "ESSCO approached RJK, stating that they had identified a geophysical anomaly on RJK's 100% owned Maude Lake Property in an area that, to RJK's knowledge, has never been drilled. RJK has decided to test that geophysical anomaly by drilling a test hole, which will be known as the RJK Deep Hole 1."

Phase 2 Drill Results - RJK would like to provide an update on the pending drill results from Phase 2 of the drill program on the 100% owned Maude Lake Gold deposit. Due to the large number of samples that were sent in for assay combined with a backlog at the assay lab, the complete assay results should be available shortly and RJK will release those results as soon as they are received

Further details of the RJK and ESSCO Service Agreement for the drilling of this test hole were disclosed in the RJK news release dated May, 29, 2017.

