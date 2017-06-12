

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday morning ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of economic data.



The Fed is likely to raise interest rates despite a spate of worrisome economic indicators including May's lousy jobs report and weak inflation.



Markets will be paying close attention to Fed Chair Janet Yellen for hints about whether the central bank intends to keep raising rates later in the year.



While Monday's economic calendar is light, the unfolding week with feature reports on May inflation, retail sales, housing starts and industrial production.



Gold was down 30 cents at $1270 an ounce, having slipped from near $1300 over the past week. Silver was down 12 cents at $17.09 an ounce.



Stock were pointing to a lackluster open on Wall Street amid significant political uncertainty in the U.K., as Prime Minister Theresa May said Brexit talks could be delayed after her party failed to cement its leadership in snap elections last week.



