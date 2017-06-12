

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Conglomerate General Electric Co. (GE) announced Monday that John Flannery, current President and CEO of GE Healthcare, has been named CEO of the company, effective August 1, 2017 and Chairman and CEO effective January 1, 2018. Jeff Immelt, current Chairman and CEO, will remain Chairman of the Board through his retirement from the company on December 31, 2017.



Further, the company announced that Jeff Bornstein, current CFO, has also been promoted to Vice Chair of GE.



Separately, GE announced the appointment of Kieran Murphy as president and CEO of GE Healthcare, effective immediately. Murphy is president and CEO of GE Healthcare Life Sciences since September 2011. He succeeds Flannery who has been appointed CEO and chairman elect of GE.



The latest appointments are the result of a succession plan that has been run by the GE Board of Directors since 2011, the company noted.



Flannery, 55, began his career at GE Capital in 1987. He became the President and CEO of GE Equity in 2002 and moved to Asia in 2005 to be responsible for the Asia Pacific region for GE Capital. Since joining GE Healthcare in 2014, Flannery has led the turnaround of the business, increasing organic revenue by five percent and margins by 100 bps in 2016, the company noted.



Flannery said his focus in the next few months will be on listening to investors, customers and employees to determine the next steps for GE.



Immelt said, 'John is the right person to lead GE today. He has broad experience across multiple businesses, cycles and geographies. He has a track record of success and led one of our most essential businesses. Most important are his strong leadership traits - good judgment, resilience, a learner, team builder and a tough-minded individual and competitor.'



Immelt, 61, led the successful transformation of GE into a simpler, stronger and more focused digital industrial portfolio. Under his leadership, GE has completed $260 billion of asset sales for GE Capital since 2015, acquired energy firm Alstom, announced the combination of GE Oil & Gas with Baker Hughes, and divested legacy businesses like GE Appliances, NBC Universal and Plastics.



Brennan added, 'With the GE Capital pivot behind us and the company's transition to Boston complete, this is the ideal time for change. The board is confident that in the years to come, GE investors and employees will benefit from Jeff's hard work.'



