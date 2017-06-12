

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said they plan to conduct a new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance or empagliflozin tablets for the treatment of people with chronic kidney disease. The trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes.



Jardiance is the first and only type 2 diabetes medicine approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in patients with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.



The companies noted that the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial demonstrated that Jardiance reduced the risk of cardiovascular death by 38 percent versus placebo in people with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease when added to standard of care.



As one of the secondary endpoints, the trial also showed that Jardiance reduced the risk for new-onset or worsening of kidney disease by 39 percent versus placebo when added to standard of care in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.



Chronic kidney disease is defined as a progressive decline of kidney function over time. About two thirds of chronic kidney disease cases are attributable to metabolic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.



