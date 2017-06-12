Selexis SA and TeneoBio, Inc. announced today that they have entered into a service agreement to advance the development of a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAbs™) targeting cancer. Under the agreement, TeneoBio will leverage Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform™ to develop and optimize the cellular expression of multi-specific UniAbs™ that were discovered using TeneoBio's proprietary sequence-based TeneoSeek discovery engine and UniRat® Human Heavy-Chain Antibody Platform.

"TeneoBio is developing a new class of multispecific biologics for treatments of multiple myeloma, lymphoma and prostate cancer," said Yemi Onakunle, PhD, vice president, business development and licensing with Selexis. "We believe in the power of the Selexis SUREtechnology Platform to help TeneoBio to rapidly and predictably achieve the high antibody expression levels and cell line stability that are needed for the cost-effective production of their unique multi-specific antibody candidates."

Selexis' SUREtechnology platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein, including those that are difficult to express in other systems. It also provides seamless integration of the biologics and vaccine development continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization.

Omid Vafa, chief business officer at TeneoBio, Inc., added, "This is the first of several TeneoBio bi- and multi-specific UniAb candidates that leverages our unique T-cell redirection platform to target liquid and solid tumors. We are excited to work with Selexis, a pioneer in bioproduction that offers the right balance of speed, technology, and flexibility to generate cell lines for our lead program."

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, providing unparalleled proprietary technology and the highly-specialized expertise that is necessary to translate scientific innovation into life-saving medicines for patients. Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform™ facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the bioproduction continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization. With more than 95 partners worldwide, more than 75 biologic drug development programs and three commercial products utilizing its cell lines, Selexis has a history of empowering scientists and biopharmaceutical companies around the world to realize the full potential of their research. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

About TeneoBio, Inc.

TeneoBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAbs™), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. TeneoBio's discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat® and OmniFlic®), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDabs™) derived from UniAbs™ can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. TeneoBio's "plug-and-play" T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity. For more information, visit www.teneobio.com.

