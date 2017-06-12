MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYID) - CLR Roasters' Café La Rica espresso, "The official Cafecito of the Miami Marlins," announced today that sales of its 10oz Café La Rica Brick, which is Co-Branded with the Miami Marlins, has increased 100% for the 5 month period ending May. The company advised that the largest percentage of this growth, an additional 100,000 units, has been achieved since the company announced its affiliation with the Marlins.

CLR Roasters also announced that it has added 50 food service accounts serving Café La Rica Espresso since the start of the Major League Baseball season (April 2017). The company believes that having Café La Rica available to enjoy at the Marlin's Stadium and in multiple food service accounts throughout Florida is driving demand at retail for its Brand.

The Café La Rica Brand is being promoted by various retailers including Publix, Presidente, Fresco Y Más, Sedanos, Wal-Mart, Winn-Dixie and a variety of local independent stores.

Café La Rica is proudly served in over 100 food service accounts including Au Bon Pain, Presidente Cafeterias, and Fresco Y Mas Cafeterias.

Dave Briskie, President and CFO, of Youngevity, the parent company that owns CLR Roasters, stated, "We have added two additional branded service vans and additional personnel to support the demand we are experiencing for Café La Rica. Food Service distribution enjoys healthy gross margins so this is an area we expect to continue to develop. Our partnership with the Miami Marlins has exceeded our expectations."

"As Café La Rica espresso gains in popularity CLR Roasters is expanding its reach from a homegrown Miami coffee company toward national distribution," stated Ernesto Aguila, President of CLR, and Founder of the Café La Rica Brand. "We have been able to leverage our expanding brand awareness beyond the Florida market and we anticipate that this will continue as we execute the distribution of our brand in both food service and retail."

CLR Roasters believes having it's its brand featured on the jumbotron during the "7th inning-stretch" of all Marlin's home games is driving awareness and sales of Café La Rica. The 1:22 minute video, with its energetic Cuban-inspired beat, showcases coffee making, preparation and enjoyment -- from CLR production to ballpark cup -- featuring select Marlin Fans and the CLR Roasters' staff. Miami-based CLR Roasters is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYID ).

Watch Video Here: http://youngevity.com/index.cfm/blog-and-resources/news-articles/seventh-inning-stretch-may-2017/

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands -- Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality -- from field to cup.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYID), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the affiliation with the Miami Marlins being a catalyst for both brand awareness and growth and leveraging our expanding brand awareness beyond the Florida market continuing as we execute the distribution of our brand in both food service and retail. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the continuing contribution of our affiliation with the Miami Marlins, our ability to expand our brand awareness beyond the Florida market, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

