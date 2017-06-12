Global Rugged Handheld Devices Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Popularity of Android OS in Rugged Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global rugged handheld devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2017-2021.

The global rugged handheld devices market is segmented based on the level of ruggedness, by end-users, by products, by the operating system, and by geography. The rugged mobile computers segment under product segmentation includes rugged smartphones and personal digital assistant (PDAs).

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rugged handheld devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, and sales volume (unit shipment) and excludes retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket rugged accessories, services, and, most importantly, consumer-grade devices that are upgraded to rugged devices using aftermarket rugged components. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing connectivity and network coverage in extreme environments. Rugged electronic devices are also smart devices with high processing power and features. The optimality of such devices can only be increased with extended connectivity to the Internet coupled with network coverage and higher bandwidth speeds. As most of the end-user applications for rugged devices are in extreme environments, the availability of network coverage and connectivity is less, reducing the potential of the rugged devices. For military and other government activities, they rely on dedicated satellites and network towers. For the other end-users, they solely rely on commercial satellites.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is declining prices of rugged handheld devices. One of the major challenges faced by the vendors is low order quantity from individual end-users, owing to the high initial investment costs. Although the overall cost of ownership is less for rugged electronics over the course of use, the initial cost of procurement is high. However, due to the increasing awareness and increased use, the ASPs are expected to decline during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is decreasing price of consumer-grade non-rugged devices. As the user base for consumer-grade non-rugged devices is much larger when compared to the user base of rugged handheld devices, the sales volumes for consumer-grade devices are also very high. This enables the vendors of consumer-grade devices to achieve higher levels of economies of scale, thereby reducing the cost along with the selling price compared with the ASP of rugged handheld devices. Hence, there is a vast difference in the ASPs of the two types of devices.

