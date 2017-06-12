Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.2% During the Forecast Period; 2017-2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing investment in the furniture industry is cited as a key factor driving the sales of wood preservative coatings. Moreover, rise in construction activities across the globe has also been influencing the demand for wood preservative coatings of late. Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers such vital information in its latest report on the global wood preservative coatings market. Over the years, application of wood preservative coatings has significantly increased in general industries, decorative, aerospace, coil packaging, auto refinish and special wood coating. The coatings industry is experiencing a shift towards adoption of new technologies such as UV and water-borne, thermosetting emulsion, powder coatings, high-solids, two component systems and colloidal dispersion. The arrival of eco-wood coating products is expected to further boost the global coatings market that was valued at US$ 125 Bn in 2016.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )

As per the FMI report titled "Wood Preservative Coatings: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027" the global wood preservative coatings market is predominantly contingent upon the performance of the construction and furniture industry. Currently, the market is at a stable position and is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ 6,433,194 Mn. The report also cites that in future, preference for water-borne coatings will be higher due to their environmental advantages and adherence to VOC emission regulations.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4103

During this ten years of the forecast, the market for wood preservative coatings in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to present lucrative opportunities for players. In addition, the region's market is expected to witness an impressive CAGR over 2027. This growth is primarily attributed to the ongoing urbanisation in the APEJ region. Countries such as China and India are the major contributors to the region's market both in terms of production and consumption. Availability of low-cost resource coupled with increasing investments in furniture industry propels the wood preservative coatings market in the region. In terms of market size, North America will continue to hold the top position through 2027.

Companies are looking to capitalise on opportunities in APEJ by offering cost effective and high solids type of wood coatings. Also, players who have recently entered or planning to initiate operations in the Asia region is likely to receive better consumer response if they offer wood preservative coatings with higher flexibility in application. FMI in its report has profiled some of leading companies operating in the global wood preservative market, which include Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, Valspar Corporation,

Industrias Quimicas Kupsa S.L., RPM International Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, KMG Chemicals, Inc.

Preview Analysis on Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Segmentation By System Type - Solvent-borne, Water-borne; By Coating Type - Preservative (Water Repellent, Fire Retardant, Insect/Fungi Repellent), Stains, Varnishes, Shellacs, Others (Oil, Wax, etc.): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wood-preservative-coatings-market

Additional Highlights of the Report Include:

Based on system type, around 5,759,652 tons of solvent-borne wood preservative coatings is expected to be produced towards the end of the forecast period.

By 2017-end, nearly US$ 2,873.8 Mn worth wood preservative coatings will be used only for preservative purposes.

worth wood preservative coatings will be used only for preservative purposes. On the basis of end-use, coatings for furniture account for more than one-third share of the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

More from FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Metalworking Fluids Market Segmentation By Category - Straight Oil, Emulsified Oil, Semi Synthetic, Synthetic; By Product Type - Removal Fluids, Protection Fluids, Forming Fluids, Treating Fluids; By End Use - Fabricated Metal Products, Machinery, Metal Use, Transportation Equipment and Others: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/metal-working-fluids-market

Segmentation By Category - Straight Oil, Emulsified Oil, Semi Synthetic, Synthetic; By Product Type - Removal Fluids, Protection Fluids, Forming Fluids, Treating Fluids; By End Use - Fabricated Metal Products, Machinery, Metal Use, Transportation Equipment and Others: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/metal-working-fluids-market Construction Aggregates Market Segmentation By Product - Crushed Stone, Sand, Gravel and Others; By Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructure: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/construction-aggregates-market

Segmentation By Product - Crushed Stone, Sand, Gravel and Others; By Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructure: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/construction-aggregates-market Ion Exchange Resins Market Segmentation Product Type - Cation Exchange Resins, Anion Exchange Resins and Others; Application - Power Generation, Chemical & Fertilizers, Food & Beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Paper & Pulp, Domestic & Wastewater Treatment and Others: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ion-exchange-resins-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44-(0)-20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



FMI Blog:http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com