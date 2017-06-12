Companies leverage power of technology and digital networks to drive fair labor practices across global supply chains

Doing good can lead to change, and SAP Ariba and Samasource are out to prove it. The companies today announced they are joining forces to stamp out poverty, leveraging the power of technology and digital networks to drive fair labor practices across global supply chains.

"At SAP Ariba, we firmly believe that one of the most effective ways to eradicate poverty is through free markets," said Alicia Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer, SAP Ariba. "Collectively, the Global 2000 spend $12 trillion on goods and services annually. These companies more than 75 percent of which are connected to the Ariba Network have the buying power to ensure they provide fair labor practices across their supply chains. And this is exactly what we, in collaboration with Samasource, hope to inspire them to do."

Founded in 2008, Samasource is a nonprofit social enterprise dedicated to lifting people out of poverty by providing training and access to dignified digital work through a process called "impact sourcing." Impact sourcing is the practice of hiring people at the bottom of the pyramid, giving them access to opportunity, and the chance to earn a living wage and transform their quality of life on their own terms.

"Samasource was born out of the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not," said Leila Janah, CEO and Founder, Samasource. "In working with purpose-driven companies like SAP Ariba, we can help companies make a difference for low-income people by creating opportunities to radically alter their life trajectories and lift them out of poverty."

In addition to its training and placement programs, Samasource has deep intelligence on fair labor practices in impoverished regions in Kenya, Uganda, India, and Haiti, among others. SAP Ariba and Samasource intend to leverage this intelligence in conjunction with SAP Ariba's procurement and supply chain expertise to help procurement professionals understand how they can drive fair labor practices across their supply chains.

"Procurement today has embraced the idea of going beyond cost savings and efficiencies to align with a purpose and make a difference," Tillman said. "Eradicating poverty is a movement that every single company can get involved with. And the data and technology is readily available for them to improve people's lives."

About Samasource

Samasource is a nonprofit social enterprise that helps people lift themselves out of poverty by providing them access to digital work and job training. Since 2008, the organization has transformed 32k+ lives globally and has increased their workers' income from $2/day to $8/day. To learn more, visit www.samasource.org.

About SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 2.8 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where more than $1 trillion in commerce gets done every year.

To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable approximately 350,000 customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

