Members of 'Watch Gang Exchange' Facebook Group Donate to Member Who Lost His Watch Collection in a Fire

Watch Gang is a Subscription Watch Service that Offers Members Access to the Watch Gang Exchange Online Community

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / The members of Watch Gang, a membership service that sends its members attractive and high quality watches every month, have more in common than a mutual love of fine watches. They are also an altruistic and supportive group of people who are willing to help out someone in need.

Recently, members of the "Watch Gang Exchange" Facebook Group donated some of their own watches to a member who lost his collection in a fire.

To learn more about Watch Gang and how the monthly subscription service works, as well as to sign up for the program, please visit http://www.watchgang.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, when a Watch Gang member posted on the Facebook group about losing everything in a fire, including his own collection of watches, the other members quickly banded together to help their fellow watch fan.

"Members of the Watch Gang Exchange Facebook group pooled together and sent the member donations, watches from their collection and supportive messages to help the fellow collector get back on his feet," adding that Watch Gang is more than a subscription service - it is also a community of helpful and friendly people who share a love of and appreciation for fine watches.

"Members get access on Facebook to the 'Watch Gang Exchange' which has grown to more than 14,000 members."

Watch Gang was started in September, 2016 by Matthew Gallagher, a self-described "watch guy" who has a diverse collection of the time pieces. In addition to wanting to help other watch aficionados expand their collections, he also wanted to create an online community where members could interact and get to know each other.

As the company spokesperson noted, Watch Gang partners with a new watch brand each month. For as little as $25, members receive and get to keep a great watch that is worth up to $500. In addition, every Friday a random member's name is drawn to win a Rolex.

About Watch Gang:

Watch Gang is a watch membership service that offers its members an amazing watch worth up to $500 each month. Memberships start as low as $25, and members also get access to flash sales, a Rolex giveaway every Friday, the Watch Gang Exchange Group and many other perks. For more information, please visit http://www.watchgang.com/.

Contact:

Emely Matuse

E@Relyy.com

1-312-869-4495

SOURCE: Watch Gang