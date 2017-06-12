

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Uber Technologies Inc., Sunday reportedly decided unanimously to adopt all the recommendations of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder after an internal investigation into Uber's cultures and practices. The company ordered for the probe after sexual harassment allegations and other employee concerns.



At the meeting, the board members were also expected to discuss Uber CEO Travis Kalanick taking a possible leave of absence from the ride-hailing firm. It was expected that he may possibly return to a role with less authority.



As per the reports, the recommendations will be released to Uber employees on Tuesday. These recommendations are expected to force greater controls on spending, human resources and other areas in the company with more than 12,000 employees.



The investigation was initiated in February after a former engineer, Susan Fowler, published a blog post about her repeated complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination at the ride-hailing company.



Holder's law firm Covington & Burling was examining Uber's workplace practices, while law firm Perkins Coie LLP was investigating Fowler's harassment allegations.



It was reported that the company has investigated 215 harassment claims, in which 100 required no action, 57 were still being reviewed and 31 people were in training or counseling.



Uber recently fired more than 20 employees following its internal investigation, which were said to be the first concrete steps by the company to correct its course.



The company also fired Eric Alexander, then president of business in the Asia-Pacific region, over his handling of a 2014 rape case in India by an Uber driver.



Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Uber plans to add an independent board member after recommendation from the report. The company reportedly plans to appoint Wan Ling Martello, an executive vice president at Nestle SA, to the board.



