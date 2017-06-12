

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rebounded Monday morning amid speculation that OPEC may proceed with deeper production cuts in a last-ditch effort to re-balance oil markets.



With the global supply glut weighing on oil prices, Qatar's energy minister said Sunday the country remains committed to limiting its oil output through March 2018 despite its breakdown in relations with OPEC brothers Saudi Arabia and Egypt.



Surging U.S. production has offset production quotas from OPEC and Russia this year.



An industry report from Baker Hughes on Friday showed U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a record 21st week in a row.



WTI light sweet crude oil for July was up 72 cents at $46.50 an ounce.



Later this week, the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates despite a spate of worrisome economic indicators including May's lousy jobs report and weak inflation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX