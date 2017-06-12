VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 2,650,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.79 per common share for a period of three years from the grant date. The options will vest over a period of 24 months.

These stock options are governed by the Stock Option Plan of the Company and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver based, gold explorer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of properties. In addition to the Sterling Gold Project, Northern Empire holds the Richardson Gold Project, one of the most attractive exploration targets in the Tintina Trench.

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director

