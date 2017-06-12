SDL Brings Neural MT to its Secure Enterprise Translation Server

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts and MAIDENHEAD, England, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SDL ETS 7.4 covers dozens of language pairs and 18+ industries

SDL today announced that its Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technology is now part of SDL Enterprise Translation Server 7.4 (SDL ETS), a secure Machine Translation (MT) platform for regulated industries.

Deployed on premise or in a private cloud environment, SDL ETS is designed for companies facing tight regulations, and offers total control of MT-related data. Data never leaves the corporate network, and only individuals with the right access rights can access content. The technology has already been used in the most demanding government agencies for 15 years.

"NMT holds the promise of delivering significantly better MT and extending it to areas where current solutions are not good enough and content remains untranslated. CSA Research predicts that NMT will play an ever-increasing role in enterprises' multilingual content strategies," said Arle Lommel, senior analyst at CSA Research.

SDL ETS can be customized for more than 18 industries, ranging from life sciences and financial services through to retail, engineering and legal. It can also be trained to learn specific corporate terminology, style and branding guidelines. SDL's Neural MT provides a powerful framework to overcome some of the complex challenges facing machine translation. It uses a deep learning architecture that learns the meaning of the text, rather than associated words in a sentence.

"SDL has a clear focus on the global enterprise and has a strong commitment on delivering MT solutions that are secure and scalable," said Thomas Labarthe, EVP of Business and Corporate Development, SDL. "With over 15 years of experience in machine learning, coupled with linguistic optimization expertise, SDL is best positioned to help solve content volume and translation challenges for leading enterprises."

SDL's MT technology is already helping Microsoft Office users automatically translate text from within Word and PowerPoint through a simple, easy-to-use add-in. A selection of APIs and integrations for SDL's MT technology are also on offer for translation agencies (LSPs), enterprises and government organizations. The technology can be easily included in complex, global content workflows, and third-party applications using SDL's out-of-the-box integrations.

With 15 years research and development in machine learning, SDL continues to lead the industry in both innovation and experience, translating billions of words a month. SDL first productized MT in 2005, and its Neural MT research team is accredited with more than 45 patents, and 200 peer-reviewed publications.

