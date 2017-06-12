

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that it has submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an investigational, once-daily single tablet regimen containing bictegravir (50 mg) or BIC, a novel investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor, and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25 mg) (FTC/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults.



BIC/FTC/TAF has demonstrated high rates of virologic suppression and no treatment-emergent resistance through 48 weeks in Phase 3 clinical trials among treatment-naïve adult patients and among virologically suppressed adult patients who switched regimens.



The NDA for BIC/FTC/TAF is supported by data from four Phase 3 studies in which the regimen met its primary objective of non-inferiority.



Gilead plans to submit a marketing authorization application for BIC/FTC/TAF in the European Union in the third quarter of 2017.



Bictegravir in combination with FTC/TAF as a single tablet regimen is an investigational treatment that has not been determined to be safe or efficacious and is not approved anywhere globally.



