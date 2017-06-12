Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Facility Management (FM) Services Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The facility management (FM) services market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Facility Management (FM) Services Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising focus on conservation of energy. Consumers pay much attention toward cutting down their energy consumption to reduce their bills. Broadly, people spend a huge sum of money on the bills generated from their electricity consumption patterns. With the introduction of FM services and deployment of several integrated software within a building, a company has an idea about the areas where the wastage of energy could be cut down. This includes switching off electrical equipment when not in use, timely maintenance of the equipment, increasing the use of solar energy within buildings, emphasis on the use of light emitting diodes (LED), and others.
Key vendors
- Aramark
- ISS
- OCS
- Planon
Other prominent vendors
- Atkins
- CBRE
- Compass
- Sodexo
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by services
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cz6f8g/facility
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005626/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Facilities Management