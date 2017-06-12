Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Facility Management (FM) Services Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The facility management (FM) services market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Facility Management (FM) Services Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising focus on conservation of energy. Consumers pay much attention toward cutting down their energy consumption to reduce their bills. Broadly, people spend a huge sum of money on the bills generated from their electricity consumption patterns. With the introduction of FM services and deployment of several integrated software within a building, a company has an idea about the areas where the wastage of energy could be cut down. This includes switching off electrical equipment when not in use, timely maintenance of the equipment, increasing the use of solar energy within buildings, emphasis on the use of light emitting diodes (LED), and others.

Key vendors

Aramark

ISS

OCS

Planon



Other prominent vendors

Atkins

CBRE

Compass

Sodexo



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by services

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cz6f8g/facility

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005626/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Facilities Management