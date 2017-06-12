OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named Sophos a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant Report for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites(1) for the fourth year in row. With its Sophos Mobile product, Sophos is again the only endpoint and network security-focused vendor placed in this year's EMM Magic Quadrant.

The latest security enhancements in Sophos Mobile 7 -- released in February 2017 -- include anti-phishing technology to protect users from malicious links in emails and documents, and improvements to Sophos' Android security and anti-malware app. There are also usability enhancements to the Secure Workspace and Secure Email app where users now can open, view and even edit encrypted and secure Office format documents and attachments, without leaving the secure and encrypted container.

"We believe our recognition for the second year in a row is due to the positive momentum in both the Sophos strategy for mobile security management and our ability to deliver features and functionality that enterprise customers expect and need," said Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager, Enduser and Network Security Groups at Sophos. "We feel it is testament to our vision for synchronized security that Sophos is the only IT security-focused vendor to be named in the quadrant. Sophos Mobile is a secure EMM solution that offers best-in-class data protection, straightforward management and can be hosted in Sophos Central or installed on-premise. Further, it is the only solution that can be optimized as part of a synchronized security strategy that directly shares intelligence between every vulnerable endpoint and the network. We are proud to be considered a visionary in this growth market."

Sophos Mobile 7 is the latest in an increasing number of products that are available through the integrated, cloud-based Sophos Central management platform, including the next-generation XG Firewall, Sophos Endpoint Security, Sophos Intercept X, Sophos Email Security, Sophos Server Protection, Sophos Encryption and Sophos Phish Threat.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sophos

More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos' complete security solutions as the best protection against complex threats and data loss. Simple to deploy, manage, and use, Sophos' award-winning encryption, endpoint security, web, email, mobile and network security solutions are backed by SophosLabs -- a global network of threat intelligence centers. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH". More information is available at www.sophos.com.

