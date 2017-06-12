NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Summit Financial Printing, LLC announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Summit Financial Disclosure, LLC. The name change reflects the company's evolution into a full-service provider of financial disclosure services.

"Our new name better describes us and the breadth of what we do for our clients," said James W. Palmiter and Kenneth M. McClure, the company's founders and managing principals. "With our 2014 acquisition of the Thomson Reuters Accelus Disclosures business, and the upgrades we have made to our market-leading PROfile™ HTML and XBRL filing software, we now have the most comprehensive suite of services in the financial disclosure industry," they added.

Jim and Ken are veterans of the financial disclosure industry who saw that because of industry consolidation, clients were not receiving the service and value they deserved. They founded Summit in 2013 to redefine the standard for value in the industry. "We offer a compelling alternative to traditional financial printers because of our superior technology and quality staff, which enables us to provide better service and value. Because we also license our PROfile™ software, no other financial printer provides as wide a range of services and variety of price points to meet client needs as we do," they said.

Summit is now one of the largest EDGAR filing agents in the world, serving thousands of clients, including Fortune 500 companies and leading law firms. One out of every three filings with the SEC is made using Summit's software and/or services.

The new name is effective immediately, and will be implemented across the company's products and services throughout calendar year 2017.

About Summit: Summit Financial Disclosure, LLC is a leading provider of capital market, financial disclosure, and printing services to public and private companies, mutual funds, debt and equity investors, and their legal and financial advisors, and is based in New York City and Houston, Texas. For more news and information about Summit, please visit www.summitfinancialdisclosure.com.

