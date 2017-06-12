VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Wavefront Wireless Commercialization Centre Society ("Wavefront"), a Centre of Excellence, headquartered in Vancouver, BC announced that five Canadian tech companies are leaving today to explore business opportunities in the telecommunications sector in Europe. The five-day trip is hosted by Wavefront, in partnership with Export Development Canada. Working with the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service and partners in Finland, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Spain, Wavefront is helping to organize meetings for the Canadians with Tier-1 mobile operators and network equipment vendors such as KPN, Nokia, Telefonica and Vodafone.

From a nationwide search, the following five Canadian companies were selected to take part in the trip:

-- Expeto - http://www.expeto.io/ -- Lindsay Broadband - http://www.lindsaybroadbandinc.com/ -- Netsweeper - https://www.netsweeper.com/ -- Signal Hill - https://signalhill.io/home/index -- Tutela - https://tutela.com/

Wavefront's Global Market Entry Trips help Canadian mobile and wireless companies explore new global markets through trips to countries around the globe. These bespoke trips are focused on a specific sub-sector of the wireless industry and custom tailored for a small, select group of Canadian companies.

"By arranging introductions with potential partners and customers, we help Canadian companies tap into global market opportunities," says Brian Roberts, Vice President, Global Services with Wavefront. "These face-to-face meetings launch powerful business relationships."

Wavefront has taken more than 225 Canadian companies to 35 countries since 2009; companies accessing Wavefront programs report increasing foreign sales by 47%.

Wavefront is planning Global Market Entry Trips to Mexico & Colombia (AgTech), Germany & The Netherlands (Smart Manufacturing), Washington D.C. (Smart Cities) and Taiwan & Japan (Smart Manufacturing) and Smart Retail in the Pacific Northwest later this year. Find out more.

About Wavefront

Wavefront is Canada's leader in transforming business through mobile and IoT innovation. We are a centre for commercialization for companies in the wireless and IoT technologies space. Our vision is to build a globally relevant, nationally connected ecosystem that delivers digital capacity, competitiveness and prosperity for Canadians.

