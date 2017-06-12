Hortonworks Introduces First Unified Support Subscription Spanning Cloud and Data Center

SAN JOSE, California, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAWORKS SUMMIT/HADOOP SUMMIT -- Hortonworks, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: HDP), a leading innovator of open and connected data platforms, today announced a new software support subscription to provide seamless support to organizations as they transition from on-premise to cloud. In today's cloud-first world, more and more companies are choosing to move workloads to the cloud for greater agility and flexibility. Hortonworks Flex Support Subscription gives customers a single Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP®) support subscription that is transferable between cloud and on-prem deployments, allowing for simpler adoption of a connected data architecture.

"Our customers are moving to the cloud in unprecedented numbers and they need a support model that matches today's reality of hybrid deployments with variable load factors," said Jamie Engesser, vice president of product management at Hortonworks."For the first time, Hortonworks customers can purchase one support subscription that gives them the flexibility to deploy HDP in the cloud, on-prem or in hybrid architectures as needed."

According to Forrester's Global Business Technographics® Data and Analytics Survey, 2016, moving into the public cloud for big data is the number one priority for global data and analytics technology decision makers.1 And already, approximately 25 percent of Hortonworks' customers are using Hortonworks' solutions in the public cloud today.

With Flex Support, Hortonworks is easing customers' transition to cloud and hybrid cloud architectures by matching its software support model with the resiliency and flexibility customers expect from the cloud. Customers gain freedom to meet fluctuating business demands not just in monthly capacity, but also in choice of infrastructure. The single support subscription encompasses HDP on-prem and in the cloud, as well as cloud services providing expert guidance to optimize Apache Spark, ETL and analytics workloads in Hortonworks Data Cloud for AWS. Altogether, Flex Support provides enterprises with agility and seamless support optimized for their specific big data infrastructure requirements.

"As a company that provides tax software to more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, as well as businesses across the globe, Vertex requires a highly available, scalable and flexible system to serve our clients," said Jennifer Kurtz, chief technology officer, Vertex, Inc. "Through Hortonworks Flex Support Subscription, we have the ability to adapt and scale with confidence and deliver advanced support."

Hortonworks Flex Support Subscription is available now. For more information, Hortonworks will host a webinar on June 27, 2017 at 11 AM PT. Register here: https://hortonworks.com/webinar/powering-big-data-success-cloud/

