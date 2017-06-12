Research and Markets - Global Synthetic Diamond Market 2017-2021 with Crystallume, Element Six, ILJIN Diamond, NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY & Scio Diamond Technology Dominating

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Synthetic Diamond Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global synthetic diamonds market to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global synthetic diamonds market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing consumption of polished diamonds in jewelry industry. The consumption of polished diamonds is increasing in jewelry applications due to increasing customer's inclination toward diamonds. Diamonds have been used as gemstones in the jewelry industry for centuries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is cost advantage of synthetic diamonds. The low cost of synthetic diamonds in comparison with natural diamonds is one of the key driving factors for the market. The physical and chemical properties of the synthetic diamonds and mined diamonds are almost same, and one cannot differentiate by touch, sight, or other physical means. Although the price of diamonds mainly depends on their shape, cut, clarity, color, and carat, synthetic diamonds are cheaper than mined diamonds.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complicated manufacturing process. Synthetic diamonds are mainly produced by two manufacturing processes such as the HPHT method and the CVD method. The production of synthetic diamond is complex and time consuming. These processes include multiple steps and have production limitations regarding the size of diamonds. The HPHT method is a three-step process and requires high temperature and high pressure.

Key vendors



Crystallume

Element Six

ILJIN Diamond

NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY

Scio Diamond Technology

Other prominent vendors



Applied Diamond

D.NEA

Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology

New Age Diamonds

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/56cbzl/global_synthetic

