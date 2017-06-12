Tavisca Solutions to Celebrate 9th Foundation Day Amid Fun and Revelry

PUNE, India, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tavisca Solutions, a leading travel technology products and solutions provider, will be celebrating its9th Foundation Day on June 19, 2017 at the Westin, in Pune. As a company known for thriving in high-energy, fun environment, tavisca's nine year completion celebration is touted to be an exciting event.

What initially started as a self-funded startup has now expanded to become one of the leading travel technology brands.

Mahenda Yadav, CEO, Tavisca Solutions said, "It is a day of great pride for us, as we celebrate 9 amazing years of technological excellence in the travel industry. My sincere thanks and congratulations to each and every person directly or indirectly associated with tavisca for helping and supporting the company grow faster and better each year. We look forward to spread our wings and surpass our previous successful records with every passing year."

As believers of 'Work hard, but party harder', tavisca will organize an array of fun activities, food and drinks across the beautiful banquet hall in the Westin. The party would kick off around 7 p.m. and employees would be accompanied by their family and friends.

By fueling its technological acumen with innovation and industry experience of 9 years, tavisca has charted success and gained recognition in diverse segments, spanning the gamut from industry knowledge to product excellence and more. They forged enduring relationships with customers and partners, which kept them ahead of the curve. The company also featured in the list of India's top 100 companies to work, 4 times; won the Magellan Award twice, and was recently conferred with TravelMole - ITB Asia Pacific Awards 2016.

Gazing into the crystal ball, the leading travel technology solution provider plans to empower customers by helping them with an innovative solution like the Universal Supplier Gateway up its sleeve, which is its next-generation hotel and car supplier aggregation platform with deduped content, auto scale and great performance. While celebrating these glorious years on its ninth Foundation Day, tavisca looks forward to add value to online travel businesses, and script more memorable success stories.

AboutTaviscaSolutions

Tavisca Solutions powered 2,538,847 travel bookings (2016) for leading B2C, membership-based travel and B2B travel companies globally. Tavisca Solutions helped travel brands transform themselves into technology-centric market leaders in travel, empower their vision and scale their business. As authorized developers of GDS's (Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport) and integrated with 50+ supplier APIs, our easy-to-integrate and ready-to-use APIs simplify building web-optimized and mobile-friendly travel booking engine.

With the vision to build the future-focused technology building blocks that solve key challenges in the online travel business, tavisca offers a versatile suite of cloud-based SaaS products that decipher each aspect of customer booking engines, travel mid and back-office operation management systems that come with components for content mapping and standardization, and managed services.

Established in 2008, tavisca® has emerged into a team of travel technology specialists with over 250 dedicated personnel and state-of-the-art development center in India, and the sales and marketing office in the U.S.

