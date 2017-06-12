sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,03 Euro		-0,608
-0,57 %
WKN: 881244 ISIN: US1510201049 Ticker-Symbol: CG3 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CELGENE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELGENE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,97
107,00
16:32
106,80
106,98
16:32
12.06.2017 | 15:03
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with Celgene to Discover and Develop Novel Natural Killer (NK) Cell-Based Immunotherapies using Dragonfly's TriNKET' technology platform

Dragonfly and Celgene enter into a five-year strategic collaboration. Celgene to receive exclusive options to license Dragonfly's product candidates focused on high-value targets in hematological malignancies in return for an upfront fee, and potential future milestone payments and royalties

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly"), today announced a global strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation and its affiliates ("Celgene") to discover, develop and commercialize innovative immuno-oncology treatment options for patients with hematological malignancies based on Dragonfly's Natural Killer ("NK") cell based TriNKET' technology platform.

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

The collaboration allows Celgene the exclusive option to in-license worldwide rights for up to four therapeutic candidates with potential utility in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, and additional hematological malignancies. The collaboration includes a $33 million upfront payment, and potential future milestone and royalty payments.

"NK-cell biology and immunotherapy are increasingly critical areas of hematologic research and we are looking forward to working with Dragonfly's team of world-leading experts," said Rupert Vessey, FRCP DPhil, President of Research and Early Development for Celgene Corporation. "This collaboration will leverage the strengths of each company as we work together to bring innovative therapies to patients."

"Through execution of this strategic alliance with Celgene, Dragonfly is well positioned to accelerate our efforts to bring potential new immuno-oncology treatment options to patients with hematological malignancies," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics. "Celgene is a preeminent biopharmaceutical company with a demonstrated history of recognizing disruptive science that may lead to new treatment options for patients with cancer. We look forward to a successful collaboration."

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel TriNKET' technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough cancer treatments to patients.

For more information visit: www.dragonflytx.com, https://www.facebook.com/dragonflytherapeutics/, https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

Media Contact:
Maura McCarthy
617-588-0086 x702
maura@dragonflytx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390962/Dragonfly_Therapeutics_Inc_Logo.jpg


© 2017 PR Newswire