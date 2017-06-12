KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE June 12, 2017 at 16:00 EET On May 23, 2017, Konecranes announced that the Terex appointed members to the Company's Board of Directors Mr. David A. Sachs and Mr. Oren G. Shaffer have resigned from the Board of Directors due to Terex's shareholding falling below 10 percent of all outstanding Konecranes shares. On June 12, 2017, the Board of Directors of Konecranes Plc has elected Mr. Ulf Liljedahl as a member of the Nomination Committee. Following the resignation of Mr. David A. Sachs, the members of the Nomination Committee are Mr. Christoph Vitzthum (Chairman), Mr. Ole Johansson and Mr. Ulf Liljedahl.



Following the resignation of Mr. David A. Sachs, the members of the Audit Committee are Mr. Ulf Liljedahl (Chairman), Mr. Ole Johansson and Ms. Malin Persson.



Following the resignation of Mr. Oren G. Shaffer, the members of the Human Resources Committee are Mr. Bertel Langenskiöld (Chairman), Ms. Janina Kugel and Mr. Christoph Vitzthum.



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 17,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



