

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Monday said it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Nextnine, a privately held provider of security management solutions and technologies for industrial cyber security. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed. The combination will enhance Honeywell's existing range of innovative cyber security technologies and Connected Plant cyber security customer base.



Nextnine's ICS Shield to protect cyber security attacks and enables remote monitoring of assets will complement Honeywell's cyber security portfolio used at more than 6,200 sites globally across the oil and gas, utility, chemical, mining and manufacturing sectors.



Nextnine has been backed to date by Infinity VC, XT Hi-Tech and several other prominent investors, since its launch in 1998.



