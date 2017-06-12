myDevices, the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company that "simplifies the connected world", today announced it will exhibit its awarding-winning Cayenne IoT solution builder with Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, at Viva Technology. Orange is a platinum sponsor of Viva Technology, a trade show for the world's innovators, tech-lovers and pioneers of the future, being held in Paris from June 15 17, 2017.

myDevices has been selected by Orange as an innovative start-up with a solution to accelerate IoT projects of its enterprise customers. myDevices will demonstrate tools to create IoT solutions in booth M07-035 located in Hall 1.

myDevices has developed an IoT Ready Program™ that allows sensor, gateway, microcontroller and other device manufacturers to make their devices "drag-and-droppable" in myDevice's Cayenne IoT solution builder. This means that an IoT developer can integrate an IoT Ready device into their project without having to write code to provision that device then seamlessly integrate and connect to the Orange LoRa® network.

This enables developers to quickly design, prototype, and commercialize IoT solutions such as smart buildings, smart farming, smart metering and asset tracking applications. myDevices will demonstrate its end-to-end IoT restaurant solution as an example of finished IoT solutions created with Cayenne and ready for deployment to Orange customers.

"This collaboration between trusted partners highlights how IoT market leaders can create dependable and secure IoT solutions that generate new revenue streams and reduce operational costs across a variety of vertical markets," said Kevin Bromber, CEO of myDevices. "The use cases are endless, and we are proud that myDevices has been selected by Orange as one of the most innovative IoT startups."

myDevices, an IoT solutions company, is the creator of Cayenne, the world's first drag-and-drop IoT Project Builder, which enables customers to bring their IoT projects from prototype to mass production. The company also hosts a vibrant online community of IoT developers where users collaborate and share information. myDevices' connectivity and device-agnostic technology empowers engineers and enterprise partners to easily develop and deploy IoT solutions into their existing infrastructure and business. myDevices is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information please visit www.myDevices.com.

