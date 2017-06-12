NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) finalized an agreement to distribute The Antidote CBD drink within the United States, and is developing the strategy to launch the drink internationally. In May, the company introduced the product to the marketplace through Speedweed, and is now in the process of implementing a marketing strategy to target stores and websites nationally to stock the fully legal CBD Relax, Focus, and Energy beverages

In the past month, Advantis has been test marketing The Antidote Relax, Focus, and Energy beverages with a resounding success, according to Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz. "We tested the product through more traditional, non-cannabis based proprietors and found a significant demand among those looking for natural solutions to life's daily challenges," Swartz said. "Taking on The Antidote, an amazing, all-natural CBD product line, is a tremendous opportunity for Advantis to establish national wholesale and retail distribution channels for future CBD or non-THC products that we market in the future. Demand for CBD based products through websites, health/vitamin, convenience and other stores is growing rapidly; we will begin to develop relationships and avenues to expand our reach quickly with this aggressive marketing plan." Swartz says the national launch of The Antidote line of drinks will inform the evolving strategy to launch it internationally. "As we absorb the data from our national sales, we are actively developing the strategy and relationships necessary to successfully take The Antidote global," Swartz related.

Swartz has been in the pain management space for several years, and is a big proponent of CBD based solutions as an alternative to opioid based ones. "I've worked to expand the viability, visibility and reach of reliable CBD products for a long time," Swartz explained. "The Antidote is a thoroughly tested, pure, and unique formula that obtains the highest quality CBD material from fully licensed industrial hemp farms that comply with the 2014 Farm Bill Act and FDA Tariff Codes. I can't tell you how excited I am to have the opportunity to market these tasty drinks that offer an all-natural way to help with focus, energy and relaxation."

Recent studies have shown that CBD, the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, is effective in reducing symptoms related to pain, anxiety, nausea, inflammation, muscle spasm, and depression. Several other effective uses of CBD are actively being studied by several organizations and universities. "One of the great things about the Antidote is that it tastes great, and our marketing efforts will be helped by the fact that several mixed martial arts fighters use and endorse The Antidote," Swartz concluded.to learn more: visit www.theantidotecbd.com. and WWW.ADVANTISCORP.COM also the links below for more info to come.

Swartz has been promising that an interview would be forthcoming that would allow him to detail the current and prospects for Advantis. "I sincerely apologize for the delay," Swartz said. "We should have held off on the announcement until the date was firmly set -- it was tentative at the time of the announcement. I take full responsibility for that." Swartz added that he will provide the date of the interview as soon as it is confirmed.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and

amstercan.com

Social Media Instagram Facebook

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes domestic and international partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

For further information, contact:

Media Relations Contact Name:

Woo Kim

Director

Organization: Advantis Corporation

Phone: 949-354-3585

Address: 1048 Irvine Ave. #900 Newport Beach, CA 92660

E-mail: info@advantiscorp.com



