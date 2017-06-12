Enterprise-Class Alteryx Server Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in self-service data analytics, today announced it will offer its Alteryx Server in a cloud computing environment on Microsoft Azure. Organizations can now quickly deploy Alteryx Server, a powerful platform to share analytical workflows across the enterprise, via the Azure Marketplace to empower analysts and business users to more easily consume data and make more informed business decisions.

"We're seeing increased demand from enterprises looking for cloud-based analytics solutions that meet expectations for flexibility and scalability without sacrificing the security or performance of on-premises solutions," said Bob Laurent, Vice President of Product Marketing at Alteryx, Inc. "With Microsoft Azure, we are making it easier, quicker and safer than ever to deploy analytics in the cloud across an entire enterprise."

The availability of Alteryx Server and Alteryx Designer in the Azure Marketplace provides a single, unified platform to serve both Alteryx and Microsoft users looking to purchase and deploy analytics within a few clicks, simplifying the installation and configuration while eliminating the physical hardware requirements on the user.

With Alteryx Server, organizations can deploy and share analytics at scale, providing analysts and business users with access to business-critical insights to make more informed, data-driven decisions in less time. Data analysts can use Alteryx Designer, also available in the Azure Marketplace, to build repeatable workflows that prep, blend and analyze data, and can publish these workflows as analytical apps to Alteryx Server. Business users can browse the apps they have permission to run, and customize and execute the workflows on demand, without interrupting the data analyst who originally created it saving time and effort.

"Microsoft Azure provides Alteryx with global scale, a broad portfolio of services and market-leading data management capabilities," said Nicole Herskowitz, senior director of product marketing, Azure, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to see our mutual customers benefit from the combined power of Alteryx Server and Azure."

Alteryx already delivers a combination of technologies that enable analysts to gain deeper insights into their data, leading to faster decisions. Alteryx enables analysts to extend a broad range of Microsoft capabilities from Microsoft Excel to Microsoft SQL Server, to R Server and Azure, all through an intuitive workflow environment for self-service data analytics. Alteryx most recently announced the availability of Alteryx Designer on the Azure Marketplace and, in late 2015, launched its initial integration with Microsoft Power BI.

More information about Alteryx and Microsoft can be found at http://www.alteryx.com/microsoft. Analysts who wish to try building analytic workflows can download a free, fully functional trial of Alteryx Designer here.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) is a leader in self-service data analytics. Alteryx Analytics provides analysts with the unique ability to easily prep, blend and analyze all of their data using a repeatable workflow, then deploy and share analytics at scale for deeper insights in hours, not weeks. Analysts love the Alteryx platform because they can connect to and cleanse data from data warehouses, cloud applications, spreadsheets and other sources, easily join this data together, then perform analytics predictive, statistical and spatial using the same intuitive user interface, without writing any code.

Visit www.alteryx.com or call 1-888-836-4274.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

