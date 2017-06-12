Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2017) - Ashanti Gold Corp. (TSXV: AGZ) ("Ashanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun drilling on the Kossanto East project in Mali (the "Project").

The drill program is slated to be a minimum of 6000 meters, for approximately 55 reverse circulation ("RC") holes to depths of 100-150m. Drilling will test the Gourbassi East, Gourbassi West, and two satellite targets and if successful, will expand the known areas of mineralization along strike and broaden the width of mineralized zones. Staff are currently on site guiding the drilling program.