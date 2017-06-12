Osirium Extends European Presence

READING, England, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Osirium Technologies plc (AIM: OSI.L), a UK-based cyber-security software provider, has today confirmed that it will be further expanding the business and building a presence in Germany. Riko Schick has been appointed as Business Development Director for the DACH region.

The decision to enter the German market is part of a longer-term growth strategy that is also centered around developing a robust network of channel partners, mirroring what Osirium has already started building in the UK. The company also recently announced its intention to take an active market position in the Middle East & North Africa and Asia Pacific.

Joining with over 20 years of experience working with software vendors such as Barracuda, Cybersecurity and Eplan, Schick is immediately tasked with sourcing, establishing and supporting a network of partners.

"Our market research tells us that the business opportunity in Germany is significant for us, so it was a logical move to also put our business roots down here," said David Guyatt, CEO at Osirium. "We believe it is important to show a commitment to our global growth plans by supporting new regions with local recruitment. Schick is well connected with both distributors and resellers as a result of his sales experiences, plus we now have a strong, established channel methodology in place. I look forward to getting our German network up and running in record time."

If you are interested in learning more about Osirium, or want to express an interest in how to become a partner in Germany, please access http://www.osirium.com or http://www.osirium.de

About Osirium.

Osirium protects critical IT assets, infrastructures and devices by preventing targeted cyber-attacks from directly accessing Privileged Accounts, removing unnecessary access and powers of Privileged Account users, deterring legitimate Privileged Account users from abusing their roles and containing the effects of a breach if one does happen.

The team has developed the concept of Virtual Air Gap to separate users from passwords, with Osirium's Privileged Task Management module further strengthening Privileged Account security and delivering impressive return on investment ("ROI") for customers.