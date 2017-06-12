SSD Supplier Status Report 2017: Q4/16 Shipment and Capacity Data - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "SSD Supplier Status Q4/16" report to their offering.

SSD Insights is a SSD market forecast published four times a year which includes shipment and capacity data for enterprise and client computing applications.

This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.

The report includes information on the following areas:

- SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Client SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier

Key Topics Covered:

SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Client SSD Revenues by Supplier

Client OEM SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Client Channel SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Client Channel SSD Trend

Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier

Enterprise SATA SSD Revenues by Supplier

- SAS SSD Revenues by Supplier

- PCIe SSD Revenues by Supplier

- PCIe SSD Revenues by Supplier (incl. Captive Datacenter SSDs)

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5w6sgz/ssd_supplier

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716