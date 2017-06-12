LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Bellatora Inc. (OTC: ECGR) is a U.S. based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of innovative vaporizers and eLiquids for alternative tobacco and marijuana consumption.

Bellatora Inc. continues to create momentum by expanding its vaping product line. With that said, Bellatora is introducing a cutting edge vaporizer not seen before in the American marketplace. This vaporizer offers versatile technology which allows use of eLiquids and/or Hemp Plus oils.

Bellatora eLiquids are available in a variety of nicotine strengths and a growing number of enticing flavors. These recently developed flavors will be available July 2017. "We are offering a unique and exciting line of flavor combinations." says CEO Atom Miller. "The development team has worked closely with me to create this new line of eLiquids by capitalizing on my 30 years of culinary experience and highly developed palate."

Bellatora is aligning with an investment relations firm that will assist in capital structuring, strategic market positioning and advertising. This will enable Bellatora to implement a comprehensive financial growth strategy and extensive investor relations campaign.

Bellatora is pursuing a number of national distribution partnerships. These partnerships will allow Bellatora to effectively offer its full premium line of products nationwide.

About Bellatora, Inc

Established in 2014, Bellatora came into existence to fulfill the need for a simple, non-intrusive alternative to the often neglected and wonderful pastime of cigar smoking. Bellatora's journey with the eCigar attributed to the desire to cross utilize and expand the brand to a robust product line. The company purpose is to raise the bar for the vaping experience by providing a well-designed alternative method to smoking.

Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR (OTC: ECGR). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com

