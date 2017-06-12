LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Keyna Skeffington as senior vice president and general counsel.

Skeffington's career spans nearly three decades and includes a variety of senior legal counsel roles. She most recently served as vice president of legal corporate and securities, deputy general counsel and assistant secretary at Medtronic PLC.

"Keyna Skeffington brings a wealth of knowledge to the LivaNova team," said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer. "Her extensive background and specific experience in medical devices will be tremendous assets to our legal organization."

Skeffington is accomplished in many areas, including mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, outsourcing, intellectual property, corporate governance, risk management and healthcare law.

"LivaNova's legal team is talented and eager," said Skeffington. "I look forward to building upon the good work taking place, and supporting the growth plans for the Company."

Skeffington earned her Juris Doctor degree at Tulane University and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Holyoke College.

