At the request of Intuitive Aerial, Intuitive Aerial equity rights TO3 will be traded on First North as from June 13, 2017.



Security name: Intuitive Aerial TO3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INTU TO3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009804982 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139586 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Strike price will be 75 per cent of the volume weighted price per share during the 10 trading days ending 7 trading days prior to the first day of redemption. The strike price will be within the range of SEK 2,50 and SEK 5,00 per share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Intuitive Aerial AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1, 2017 - November 15, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 13, 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



