

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's son has moved to the White House along with the First Lady to continue his studies in a new school this autumn.



While Trump moved to the White House following his inauguration in January, Melania stayed back in New York for Barron to finish out the current school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.



They joined Trump in the White House on Sunday night after spending the first five months of his presidency in New York.



Melania posted a picture looking out across the White House lawn, with a comment, 'Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! Movingday.'



Melania, 47, has been living in Trump Tower penthouse with her 11-year-old son since her husband took office.



It drew criticism as it cost a heavy security bill and created few traffic problems in New York. The expense to keep the First Family safe in Trump Tower was estimated to be around $1 million a day.



The First Lady and the son have reached the White House just in time so that they can celebrate Trump's 71st birthday there on Wednesday.



Barron William Trump, born to Trump in his third wife Melania Trump, will attend the St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, MD, as a sixth grader.



St. Andrew's is a private, coeducational college preparatory school for students in preschool through grade 12.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX