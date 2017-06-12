

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) filed a trademark application for 'Direct Reality' just days ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 press event on Sunday.



According to Microsoft, Direct Reality is as 'online computer software for holographic applications' and software as a service. DirectReality is also related to gaming, with speculation rife that it is probably linked to Microsoft's HoloLens technology.



The trademark filing was spotted by Gamespot some days after Microsoft trademarked a mysterious S logo ahead of its Xbox Project Scorpio unveiling. The filing appears alongside a similar Windows HomeLoop software as a service trademark.



Microsoft HoloLens is the world's first self-contained holographic computer running Windows 10. It is essentially a holographic computer built into a headset that lets a user see, hear, and interact with high-definition holograms within an environment such as a living room or an office space.



At the E3 event on Sunday, Microsoft unveiled its newest console, Xbox One X, formerly code named Project Scorpio.



Broadcast for the first time in 4K UHD on Mixer, Xbox showcased a record 42 games in its briefing, including 22 with console exclusivity from large and small creators.



Coming to all Xbox One markets, starting November 7, Xbox One X will retail for $499 or 449 pounds or 499 euros or C$599 or A$649.



