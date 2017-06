CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

12 June 2017

Net Asset Values

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 09 June 2017, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 3,843p

Including income: 3,853p

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com