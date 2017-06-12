Through the Intersection of 8.7m (est. TT) Grading 288g/t Ag, 2.0% Cu, 0.8% Pb, and 1.2% Zn (575g/t AgEq; 16.2% ZnEq) in Recent Drilling

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2017) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQB: SSVFF) (FSE: SEG1) ("Southern Silver") reported today additional assay results from the 2017 core drilling program on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango State, Mexico, which identified a thick zone of silver-copper enriched mineralization in hole 17CLM-098. Highlights from 17CLM-098 include:

a 14.5m down hole interval (8.7m est. True Thickness) averaging 288g/t Ag, 2.0% Cu, 0.8% Pb and 1.2% Zn (575g/t AgEq; 16.2% ZnEq) including a higher grade 4.1m interval (2.5m est. TT) averaging 686g/t Ag, 3.7% Cu, 1.0% Pb and 1.7% Zn (1171g/t AgEq; 33.1% ZnEq)

The mineralized intercept remains open to the north and east where it follows the skarn altered margin of the monzonite as it wraps around the northern edge of the central intrusion. This intercept is an approximate 300 metre step-out from previously reported high-grade mineralization in 17CLM-095 (8.0 metres est. TT of 602g/t Ag, 7.1% Pb and 17.9% Zn) and now opens up a new 800 metre strike-length of exploration potential along the North Skarn target.

Mineralization in hole 17CLM-098 occurs in a crackle breccia hosted within the skarn-altered margin of the central intrusion at or near the transition from skarn into marbleized or re-crystallized limestone (Skarn Front). Further skarn alteration associated with some sulphide mineralization extends down hole within the monzonite and below the currently reported mineralized interval. This section of the hole has been sampled and assays are pending.

Assay results from drill holes 17CLM-096 and 17CLM-097 returned narrower intervals of mineralization and seem to form the western edge of the current target area which remains open to the north and east.

The current 2017 drill program has now identified significant intervals of new mineralization in the Blind Shoulder Target along an approximate 650m strike-length and widths of up to 350 metres and has been successful in tracing that mineralization beneath the Blind and El Sol deposits. Geological modelling suggests that intersections between the sub-vertical, northwest-trending Blind and El Sol mineralized zones and the generally more shallowly dipping, northeast-trending shoulder may localize higher-grade shoots of mineralization which may be in part responsible for the strong silver-enrichment identified in recent drill results.

Approximately 9,400 metres in 11 drill holes has now been completed in the planned US$2 million 2017 exploration program. Drilling will continue through June and into July. Further drilling with two core rigs will continue testing the North Skarn target.