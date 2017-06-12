MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) reports results completed in last two weeks for successful Spring drilling program on wholly-owned Heberto gold discovery, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Tens of meters of mineralized zones were intersected in each of the seven holes, totalling 1,734 meters. Results will also help plan follow-up exploration activities on the property.

Each drill hole did hit gold mineralization. Some drill sections were tested more at depth and still encountered gold mineralization, so the drilling campaign was a success in showing the continuation of gold mineralized zones at depth and in strike for 500 m.

Deepening of hole 17 intersected 10.3 grams gold per tonne (g/t gold) over one meter true width included in 3.3 g/t gold over 3.33 m or 1.7 g/t gold over 7.2 m (1.13 g over 11 m) at some 275 m vertical depth. This zone seems to fit with a deeper zone in hole 9 in same section that had returned 2.9 g/t gold over 3 m (incl. in 0.8 g/t gold over 14.75 m). Let us recall hole 9 returned an upper zone of 22 m true width grading 2 g/t gold, and hole 1 in same drill section had returned 2.13 g/t gold over 2.13 m (4.8 g/t gold over 8.65 m) and hole 10 had a value of 1.8 g/t over 18.45 m true width and surface sampling returned 5.18 g/t gold over 5.25 m.

A step-out hole some 200 m more to the north in strike still hit gold mineralization with hole 26 returning around 1 g/t gold over 12 m (true width) including values of 5 g/t gold over one m and 5.3 g/t gold over one m (0.6 g/t gold / 20.1 m). Another zone some 17 m upper in same hole returned 0.6 g/t over 8.75 m. The silicified altered shear zones show strike continuity, as there had been an intercept of 3.23 g/t gold over 3.7 m in section 60 m south and an intercept of 2.53 g/t gold over 3 m in section 60 m north in strike.

Hole 25 in section with hole 14 returned 2.77 g/t Au / 1m, 1.92 g/t Au / 0.75 m (1.124 g/t Au/ 1.75m), 3.11 g/t Au / 0.75 m within 14.84 m with 0.41 g/t gold and then deeper, another intercept of 5.7 m with 0.622 g/t gold. That hole should be deepened. Hole 14 had returned 1.85 g/t Au / 7.1 m.

Hole 24 returned 0.81 g/t gold over 10 m (0.66 g / 13 m). Hole 19 had returned 3.65 g/t Au / 13 m and hole 13 a value of 2.1 g/t Au / 7.25 m in same section.

Hole 21 returned 0.882 g/t gold over 3.4 m, 0.92 g/t Au/ 1.2 m, 0.8 g/t Au/ 2 m, 0.412 g/t Au / 1.25 m.

Interpretation work is ongoing to understand the relations between the shear zones within both rock types and the mineralized contact of the diorite plug intruding the tonalite and 3 D model studies have been undertaken to understand 3 D modeling and also biotite mapping as well as stringer vein association regarding all that gold mineralization.

The 2017 gold assays result from averaging two different 50 g fire assays with AA finish for each one meter long mineralized core sample. Thin section studies have been commissioned to better understand gold associations. Also, some metallic sieve testing will be carried out on higher sulphide content samples to check gold content.

Heberto Gold is 50 km south of Goldcorp's Eleonore gold mine, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit, adjacent to EM 1-A plant.

Drill core samples were sent at ALS Minerals, Val d'Or, QC, for gold assaying with industry-standard quality control and some samples were tested for whole-rock analysis in the scope of research studies on Heberto Gold. Complete drill sections will be made available on web site. This release was prepared by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo, 43-101 QP.

