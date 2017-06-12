

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (MJN) said that the final regulatory approval has been received in order to complete its acquisition by Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.



The transaction is expected to close on Thursday, June 15, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions at such time.



In February 2017, UK Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser plc (RBGLY, RB.L) said that it agreed to acquire U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. for $90 per share in cash, valuing the total equity at $16.6 billion. The total value, including Mead Johnson's net debt, would be approximately $17.9 billion.



