Global Body Contouring Devices Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

The Global Body Contouring Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $15.95 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Increasing count of obese patients

Growing importance of physical appearance

Recent Technological Developments in Body Contouring Devices

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type of Device



Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction

Laser Assisted Lipolysis

Cryolipolysis Energy Devices

Suction Massage Thermal Devices

Radio Frequency Lipoplasty

Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction

5 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Product



Aspiration Tubing

Canister

Disposable

Pre-attached Connecting Tubes

Aerostat Filter - Float Valve Shutoff

Infiltration Tubing

Liners

6 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Invasiveness



Invasive Devices

Non-Invasive

Minimally Invasive

7 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Types of Surgery



Tummy Tuck

Buttock Lift

Lower Body Lift

Arm Lift (Brachioplasty)

Thigh Lift

Breast Lift (Mastopexy)

Face Lift

8 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Procedure



Cellulite Treatment

Injectable Body Contouring Devices

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening

Liposuction

Gastric Bands

Nonsurgical skin Resurfacing

9 Body Contouring Devices Market, By End User



Clinical Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Medical Spa

Clinics

10 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities



12 Leading Companies



Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

Sound Surgical Technologies LLC.

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Chromogenex Technologies LTD

UltraShape Ltd.

Fotona

VLCC Healthcare

Lumenis

Misonix Inc.

Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation

Sientra Inc.

Invasix Ltd

Erchonia Inc.

Lutronic

Alma Lasers

