Global Body Contouring Devices Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Body Contouring Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Body Contouring Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $15.95 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Increasing count of obese patients
- Growing importance of physical appearance
- Recent Technological Developments in Body Contouring Devices
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type of Device
- Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction
- Laser Assisted Lipolysis
- Cryolipolysis Energy Devices
- Suction Massage Thermal Devices
- Radio Frequency Lipoplasty
- Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction
5 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Product
- Aspiration Tubing
- Canister
- Disposable
- Pre-attached Connecting Tubes
- Aerostat Filter - Float Valve Shutoff
- Infiltration Tubing
- Liners
6 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Invasiveness
- Invasive Devices
- Non-Invasive
- Minimally Invasive
7 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Types of Surgery
- Tummy Tuck
- Buttock Lift
- Lower Body Lift
- Arm Lift (Brachioplasty)
- Thigh Lift
- Breast Lift (Mastopexy)
- Face Lift
8 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Procedure
- Cellulite Treatment
- Injectable Body Contouring Devices
- Nonsurgical Skin Tightening
- Liposuction
- Gastric Bands
- Nonsurgical skin Resurfacing
9 Body Contouring Devices Market, By End User
- Clinical Research Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Medical Spa
- Clinics
10 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
- Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.
- Sound Surgical Technologies LLC.
- Zeltiq Aesthetics
- Chromogenex Technologies LTD
- UltraShape Ltd.
- Fotona
- VLCC Healthcare
- Lumenis
- Misonix Inc.
- Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation
- Sientra Inc.
- Invasix Ltd
- Erchonia Inc.
- Lutronic
- Alma Lasers
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjm4gv/global_body
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716