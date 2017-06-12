Enterprise architecture software vendors evaluated by Gartner

For the ninth consecutive year, Gartner, Inc. has named MEGA International as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, published May 24, 2017. MEGA is the only company in the 2017 report that has been named a leader in enterprise architecture tools nine times in a row without the involvement of an acquisition.

The report evaluated 11 software vendors and cited eight core capabilities and enhanced capabilities in six areas that EA tools should possess. With this broad range of capabilities, well-designed tools can support an organization's stakeholders in their efforts to advance innovation and manage change.

"When EA tools themselves include functions from related disciplines and solutions, they enable EA and technology innovation (TI) practitioners to ensure the best investment mix of projects to realize business outcomes. Inclusion of such functions is one way in which vendors are extending EA tools, making them broader suites. Vendors are increasingly marketing EA tools as solutions to support business and IT transformation, and to respond more effectively to the disruptions caused by digital business," noted the report.

MEGA is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity, so they can deliver changes the market expects. MEGA solutions give companies an interactive view of their operations, providing the visibility and information they need to make the right decisions. Its HOPEX software solutions help companies boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment.

Several MEGA customers with revenues over $500 million have gone on record saying:

"Strong product. Company evolves with the industry. Excellent support."

"Intuitive user interface and a plethora of powerful features."

"It is a great product to start small and sustain your EA practice and show the EA value to business and your executive management."

"Enterprise architecture tools are in greater demand today because they are recognized as the best technique to help companies fully digitalize and achieve business transformation," explained Lucio de Risi, CEO, MEGA. "We are glad to be named as a leader once again in the Gartner report. Our customers, the Global 1000, rely on our HOPEX solutions to help them anticipate and manage change, create products that attract new buyers, reduce complexity and costs, and move ahead of competitors."

In the report, vendors were evaluated on ability to execute in the enterprise architecture tool market and completeness of vision.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

