KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE June 12, 2017 at 17:00 EET Konecranes Plc notifies under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act that its holding of Konecranes Plc's shares and votes has fallen below 5 percent on June 12, 2017, due to the cancellation of treasury shares.



Total positions of Konecranes Plc on June 12, 2017:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights voting instruments (B) in % of issuer rights (A+B) (A) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation of 0.63 - 0.63 78,921,906 the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 5.87 - 5.87 notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Shares and voting rights



Class/type Number of shares Number of shares % of shares and % of shares and of shares and voting and voting voting rights voting rights ISIN code rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI00090058 500,000 - 0.63 - 70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 500,000 - 0.63 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Company subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 17,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



