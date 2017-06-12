BDO, one of the world's leading global networks of independent public accounting firms, is proud to announce that Keith Farlinger has been named to succeed Martin van Roekel as CEO of BDO International, Ltd. The appointment is effective November 1, 2017. Mr. Farlinger is the former CEO of BDO Canada and currently serves as CEO of the Americas region on the BDO Global Leadership Team.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005552/en/

Keith Farlinger, CEO-elect of BDO International

"I want to congratulate Keith Farlinger on his appointment to chief executive of the BDO network. As a member of the global leadership team, Keith has already been a valuable contributor to the network's growth strategy and his contributions will grow even further as he assumes his duties as CEO," said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA and Chairman of the Global Board of BDO International Ltd. "I also want to take this time to thank Martin van Roekel for all he has done for the network over the past six years. During his tenure, the BDO network has experienced impressive growth and become the leader in the consolidation of the profession's mid-tier."

Keith Farlinger was the CEO of BDO Canada for seven years and the Canadian member of the network's Global Board from 2008 through 2015. Immediately after completing his term as CEO of BDO Canada, Keith joined BDO's Global Leadership Team as CEO Americas. Alongside that role he has been, and remains, heavily involved in the multiple audit innovation and IT developments within the BDO network and, as such, has been closely involved in the significant changes within BDO over the past several years.

"I am very pleased to be taking up this leadership role and it is a particular honor to succeed Martin van Roekel," said Keith Farlinger. "I intend to continue the same pace of development and level of activity that he has set in motion and trust that I can actively contribute to the further growth and success of the BDO network."

Martin van Roekel will continue with BDO in the capacity of vice-chairman of BDO. In this new role, he will work closely with the Global Board and the CEO to deal with many the network's strategic priorities, which include China and Hong Kong.

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, financial advisory and consulting services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and more than 400 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 1,400 offices in over 150 countries.

BDO USA, LLP,a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005552/en/

Contacts:

WalshPR

Jerry Walsh, 631-419-9008

jerry@prwalsh.com